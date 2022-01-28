Emergency crews respond to vehicle/bicycle crash on Highway 14
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle/bicycle crash on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, deputies got a call around 8:10 p.m., Jan. 27 about the crash. Molder said it appeared that a vehicle struck a person riding a bicycle on Highway 14 at Town Creek Lane.
There is no word yet on the person’s condition or the person in the vehicle, Molder said.
According to I Drive Arkansas, the inside lane of Highway 14 is blocked at this time.
In addition to deputies, Arkansas State Police, paramedics, and firefighters are headed to the scene.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
