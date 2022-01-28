Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fast Break Friday Night (1/28/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night features more conference games around Northeast Arkansas. Several rivalries renew.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/2022)

Marion at Jonesboro (Boys)

Marion at Jonesboro (Girls)

Searcy at Nettleton (Boys)

Searcy at Nettleton (Girls)

Paragould at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Paragould at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Pocahontas at Valley View (Boys)

Southside at Brookland (Boys)

Trumann at Blytheville (Boys)

Rivercrest at Manila (Boys)

Piggott at Corning (Boys)

Osceola at Gosnell (Boys)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
The Fitzgerald family hid inside their Florissant, Missouri, home while surveillance cameras...
Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Lady Greyhounds win Thursday to move to 30-2
Marmaduke girls beat Rector, Lady Greyhounds move to 30-2
Lady Southerners continue winning streak
Fast Break Overtime: Southside girls win Wednesday to move to 20-1
KAIT Sports logo
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/27/22)
Colts win Wednesday night
Rivercrest boys beat Gosnell, move to 9-1 in 3A-3 play