Future looks up for volunteer fire department

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) - They asked and some of you answered!

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department held their first meeting after sharing they needed more help, soon.

There were around six people that showed up that were interested in becoming a part of the volunteer group.

That may seem like a small number, but according to a few leaders with the department, that was a great turnout.

Although people showed up, they still need more volunteers on their roster.

“We have had a good turnout today and I’m glad to see these folks come. We need help. We have gotten down to where we have lost a few people due to the fact that some of them decided that it was time to quit and go elsewhere,” said Curtis Miller, Lieutenant, and chaplain for the department.

The people who showed up learned about training, the station, and more about what their roles would be as volunteer firefighters.

Several trainings are required but they are all free.

The fire chief said it only costs time and gas.

Every Thursday, the department meets for training and to welcome new volunteers.

