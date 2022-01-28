Hundreds of free COVID tests unclaimed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Still need a COVID test?

A Jonesboro organization said it has plenty.

The Jonesboro Hispanic Center received nearly 1,000 at-home COVID tests from the Arkansas Department of Health.

They were a part of the initial shipments, but they have not given out many.

We spoke with someone at the center that explained one of the reasons they think people are not coming to get the tests.

“We have noticed a lot within the Hispanic community, there is a little bit of hesitancy to be tested. A lot of that stems from just not being able to work. We hate to see that,” said Naomi Estella, community navigator for the center.

The center is trying to educate the Hispanic community, along with the rest of the community about being tested for COVID.

The tests are free for everyone.

To get one, you can call the center and someone will bring it out to your car.

It is located at 211 Vandyne Street.

Its contact number is 870-931-1884.

