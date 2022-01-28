Jan. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After a day of highs in the 40s, we’re back in the 30s on Friday. The wind chill probably makes it feel like the 20s all day.

We start the weekend a bit chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s on Saturday, but we are in the 50s by Sunday.

Rain chances and temperatures really increase next week with a mid-week storm system.

Rain chances start to increase Tuesday and stay with us through Thursday.

As the storm moves out, we could see some wintry precipitation. Too early on exact details, but it is something that we will watch.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

One homeless resource center in Jonesboro is starting a new program to better serve the city’s homeless population.

UAMS back on surge plan, expand bed space amid omicron variant surge.

Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating.

Man rescued from house fire along Highway 67.

Chase Gage will be live in Walcott to tell you how you can help Special Olympics by braving the cold water this weekend.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.