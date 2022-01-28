Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives would require certain sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelets while relocating.

House Bill 1603 is sponsored by Missouri Rep. Randy Pietzman (R-Troy). The bill is making its way through the Missouri House of Representatives.

Supporters say the legislation would help to keep track of sex offenders and make sure they are being compliant. In Dallas County, seven sex offenders were found to be non-compliant over the past few months.

”We’ve set up charges on all seven, and I’ve received warrants on all but one,” said Tracy Lawson, the jail administrator in Dallas County.

Lawson does the registration for sex offenders. He says, while it would be easier to keep track of everyone if the offenders had ankle monitoring bracelets, it could get pretty expensive.

”To my knowledge, most of the GPS bracelets and everything are very expensive to maintain,” said Lawson.

In the bill language, the offender would be the one to foot the bill. It also says, when a sex offender is moving out of the county, he or she would have 3 days to register with the new county. That information would be made available to the public.

”You can go to the Missouri Highway Patrol website and search for any sex offender and where they’re supposed to be, their addresses, their offenses, the vehicles they drive,” said Lawson.

The bill was most recently discussed at a Jan. 18 public hearing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Little Rock-based investment firm has received an $18 million judgment in a case involving...
Report: Stephens Inc. wins $18 million judgment against former Jonesboro-based employees

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is offering handgun safety classes before Tennessee's new...
Tennessee bill looks to lower concealed permit carrying age to 18
Angie Master of Manila was recently honored as the January 2022 Gr8 Acts of Kindness recipient.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner constantly working for others
A-State women's basketball reacts after loss to UTA
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Morgan Wallace, Jireh Washington after 1/27/22 loss to UTA
Angie Master is the January 2022 recipient for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness award.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner constantly working for others