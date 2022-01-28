Morgan Wallace drops a triple-double, but Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to UTA

Morgan Wallace recorded the first triple-double by an Arkansas State women’s basketball player in 16 years, but the Red Wolves could not overcome a late push by UT Arlington, dropping a 90-87 decision Thursday at First National Bank Arena.

Wallace became the first player in program history with a triple-double since Dec. 16, 2006 (Rudy Sims versus Louisiana-Lafayette) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Her effort is also the first by a Sun Belt Conference player this season.

Jireh Washington led the Red Wolves (10-10, 3-4 SBC) with 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Both Wallace and Washington played all 40 minutes for a shorthanded A-State team that used just seven players. All five starters scored in double figures for the Red Wolves, with Trinitee Jackson dropping 21 (17 in the second half) with a game-high 8 rebounds and Mailyn Wilkerson adding 12. Lauryn Pendleton rounded out A-State’s double-digit scorers with 11.

Starr Jacobs led UTA (12-5, 6-2) with a game-high 32 points, as part of five Lady Mavericks in double figures. DeSha Benjamin netted 16 points, while Claire Chastain, Shyia Smith and Katie Ferrell each chipped in 10 apiece.

The Red Wolves shot 51.6 percent on 32-of-62 from the field, including 9-of-22 from deep (9-of-22), while UTA made 37 of its 67 attempts (55.2 percent). The Lady Mavericks shot 73.3 percent (11-of-15) from the free-throw line and out-rebounded A-State 37-31.

A-State started 0-for-5 from the floor, but after a quick timeout, warmed up quickly, making 11 of its last 12 to end the first quarter with a 28-24 lead. During that stretch, the Red Wolves connected on 11 straight field goals, with a late trey falling short to end the quarter.

UTA battled back to tie it midway through the second on a 3-point basket by Ferrell, but A-State quickly recovered and surged back ahead with a 12-4 run that included treys by Washington and Wilkerson. A Jacobs lay-in beat the buzzer to give the Scarlet and Black a 46-40 edge at the half.

The third quarter saw seven ties and eight lead changes, as the Lady Mavericks looked to keep it close. UTA led by one with a minute remaining in the period, but Washington knocked down her third 3-pointer of the night to put the Red Wolves back on top by two. Chastain tied it at 67-all going into the fourth quarter with a layup with 33 seconds left.

After UTA took an early lead in the fourth, Jackson powered to the rim, knotting it up at 69-all before the Lady Mavericks pulled ahead with a 7-0 run to force an A-State timeout at the 8:14 mark. The Red Wolves clawed back with a 7-0 run of their own, with five of those points coming at the charity stripe to tie it at 81 with just over 3 minutes left.

A-State remained in striking distance for the rest of the night, keeping it to within two scores. A Benjamin layup and a pair of Jacobs free throws made it 90-85 with 44 seconds to go, but Jackson once again pulled it to within one score with 34 seconds left. Jackson would get a late steal and interim head coach Destinee Rogers called a timeout to set up a game-tying trey. The Lady Mavericks’ defense denied the Red Wolves the shot, ultimately closing out the contest and escaping with the win.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to move back into the win column Saturday, hosting Texas State to close out the weekend. Tip-off versus the Bobcats at First National Bank Arena is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

