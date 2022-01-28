One arrested after pursuit on I-555
Stolen gun, drugs found in search, sheriff says
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Thursday evening after leading authorities on a nearly 15-mile pursuit along I-555 in Poinsett County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.
The pursuit started around 7:40 p.m., Jan. 27 in the Trumann area.
Molder said the driver, whose name was not released pending formal charges, then fled south on I-555. The pursuit ended on I-555 near Marked Tree.
Molder said authorities found a stolen gun out of Florida, as well as drugs, in the vehicle.
Arkansas State Police helped in the pursuit of the driver, who is facing a drug and possession of a stolen firearm charge.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
