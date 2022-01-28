Energy Alert
One arrested after pursuit on I-555

Stolen gun, drugs found in search, sheriff says
A person was in custody Thursday evening after leading authorities on a nearly 15-mile pursuit...
A person was in custody Thursday evening after leading authorities on a nearly 15-mile pursuit along I-555 in Poinsett County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.(Live 5/File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Thursday evening after leading authorities on a nearly 15-mile pursuit along I-555 in Poinsett County, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.

The pursuit started around 7:40 p.m., Jan. 27 in the Trumann area.

Molder said the driver, whose name was not released pending formal charges, then fled south on I-555. The pursuit ended on I-555 near Marked Tree.

Molder said authorities found a stolen gun out of Florida, as well as drugs, in the vehicle.

Arkansas State Police helped in the pursuit of the driver, who is facing a drug and possession of a stolen firearm charge.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

