Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trumann Fire Department begins to rebuild after tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the December 10th storms, Trumann firefighters went to their station to find out there was nothing left.

That is when Fire Chief Revis Kemper knew he and his staff could not dwell on the moment.

The station lost its roof, almost all its bay doors, and was not able to be salvaged. In the moment when Chief Kemper saw what was left of his station, he was shocked.

“I walked in and I was still getting rained on, I was so confused,” said Kemper. “I then looked up and saw there was no roof, it’s almost like I did not want to believe it.”

A couple of days after the storms, the department started to think about what they were going to do next.

After assessing the damage, they knew they were going to have to bring station one to the ground.

“We are going to have to demolish it and bring it back up,” said Kemper. “With FEMA and national standards, it’s also going to have to meet NFPA standards and the old station didn’t meet any of those standards.”

This means that the crew expects the new station to have a different design.

It will be a design that Kemper says he wants to make sure his crew has a say in.

“It’s not the fire chief who lives in this thing,” said Kemper. “You know I am there Monday through Friday, but my shift guys, they live in it, it’s their second home.”

This was the first week that Kemper met with architects to discuss what the new station may look like and sees the station being finished in around a year.

This means he and his staff will be working in Station Two until the construction is complete.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Suspect appears in court after fire, assault at apartment
The Fitzgerald family hid inside their Florissant, Missouri, home while surveillance cameras...
Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

Latest News

Armorel student Brionna Byer 1/28/2022
UCP Superstar: Brionna Byer overcomes challenges through song
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jarius Winston, 19, of Marion was arrested Jan. 27 after a nearly 15-mile pursuit in Poinsett...
Pursuit on I-555 leads to drugs, stolen weapon, arrest
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Suspect appears in court after fire, assault at apartment