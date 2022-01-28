Energy Alert
UCP Superstar: Brionna Byer overcomes challenges through song

By Adam Jones
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Brionna Byer, a 16-year-old sophomore at Armorel High School in Mississippi County.

Brionna suffers from Cerebral palsy but doesn’t let her illness stop her from doing anything.

“I like ASL and English, and I like my EAST class too because I get to work on projects to help the school,” says Byer.

Brionna was born three months early, followed by one month in the hospital.

Several months later, her grandmother, Diana Thomas, noticed some developmental delays.

“She couldn’t roll over, spasticity, things like that,” says Thomas.

Eighteen months into her young life, her family found out the truth about Brionna.

“Some people didn’t understand, and it was hard on my mom and my sister,” says Byer.

Since her diagnosis, Brionna has gone through 10 surgeries throughout her life.

Even with her illness, Brionna still lives life just like anyone else, but with a few restrictions.

“She could be laying up in bed moaning and groaning all day, but she prefers to get up and go do stuff, live life,” says Thomas.

Her strong work ethic in school isn’t the only thing she prides herself in doing; she also wants to be a singer when she grows up.

“It helps me deal with things. If I sing a sad song, I could just put everything sad I was feeling in that song and kinda’ just let it go,” says Byer.

She’s written at least 11 songs, each one describing what she goes through in life every day.

Brionna’s strength is an inspiration to all battling any illness.

“I fight because I want to be a role model to other kids, and I know they go through the same thing, and some people are a lot worse than I am, and I just want them to know that they’re not alone,” says Byer.

After high school, Brionna wants to become a professional singer or a musical therapist.

