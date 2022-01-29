Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$1 million meth bust leads to arrest

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found nearly 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Independence County.(Source: Independence County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arizona man is facing charges after Independence County authorities say they had one of the largest meth seizures in the history of the county, officials said Saturday.

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa County was arrested after authorities found 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop late Friday evening.

According to 16th Judicial Task Force Commander Geoffrey Watts one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the...

Posted by 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Authorities also found several pounds of meth during a search of property related to the traffic stop.

A DTF official said on social media that the investigation took several months of research and planning and that authorities believed a large shipment of meth was coming into Independence County Jan. 28.

“These large-scale busts are extremely beneficial to the communities we as law enforcement serve. So many families are directly affected by the addiction of meth, that when 25 pounds is taken off the streets, you can’t help but think it may be the event that stops someone from using. I hope it sends a message to those involved in this kind of activity; to travel here at your own risk. We will not give up and no matter how slick you think you are, we will catch you,” DTF Commander Geoffrey Watts said.

The investigation was done by the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Batesville police and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

The meth had a street value of $1,088,620 and authorities also found cocaine in the investigation, Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.

Mendiola was being held in the Independence County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing in the drug case.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
Jarius Winston, 19, of Marion was arrested Jan. 27 after a nearly 15-mile pursuit in Poinsett...
Pursuit on I-555 leads to drugs, stolen weapon, arrest
The Fitzgerald family hid inside their Florissant, Missouri, home while surveillance cameras...
Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

A woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Blytheville, according to...
One killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
A shop building fire Friday evening on County Road 337 near Bono also destroyed a vehicle in...
Fire destroys shop building, vehicle
Both basketball squads prepare for Saturday SBC matchups
Arkansas State hoops prepares for Saturday games in South Carolina & Jonesboro
Red Wolves preparing for 2022 Opening Day
Arkansas State baseball scrimmages Friday, 2022 Opening Day is 3 weeks away