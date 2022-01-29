Authorities respond to shop building fire
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of area fire departments were busy Friday evening battling a fire at a shop building along County Road 337 in Craighead County.
Authorities said crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m., Jan. 28.
Officials said Bono firefighters and a tanker truck from the Philadelphia Fire Department battled the fire until around 8 p.m.
The building was a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.