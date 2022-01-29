Energy Alert
Authorities respond to shop building fire

Bono and Philadelphia firefighters battled a shop building fire Friday evening on CR 337 near...
Bono and Philadelphia firefighters battled a shop building fire Friday evening on CR 337 near Bono.(Source: Bono Fire Protection District Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of area fire departments were busy Friday evening battling a fire at a shop building along County Road 337 in Craighead County.

Authorities said crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m., Jan. 28.

Bono Fire Department is working an active structure fire on county road 337 of a shop building. It was fully involved on arrival.

Posted by Bono Fire Protection District on Friday, January 28, 2022

Officials said Bono firefighters and a tanker truck from the Philadelphia Fire Department battled the fire until around 8 p.m.

The building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

