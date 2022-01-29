Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting

The Arkansas Republican said improving computer science skills is a “national security issue.”
Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting
Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Governors Association Winter Meeting is back in Washington, D.C. this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) said his main focus during his term as chairman is to advance computer science education across the country.

Hutchinson calls it a national security issue and essential for innovation.

“We’re going to lead in training the talent for the digital age,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Arkansas requires all students to take computer science education in order to graduate high school. Hutchinson is hoping other states will start to follow suit, as he stresses the importance of shaping the next generation of technology leaders.

“We want them to have understanding of ethical responsibilities and issues around it. Data privacy, we want them to understand the future of blockchain,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “All of these are areas students need to be exposed to.”

He said the governors are also taking time to collaborate and talk through current national issues like unemployment, inflation, infrastructure and the pandemic. He added this event allows governors from both sides of the aisle to find common ground and plan for the year ahead.

The winter meeting will conclude on Sunday, where President Biden is expected to attend a dinner.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
Jarius Winston, 19, of Marion was arrested Jan. 27 after a nearly 15-mile pursuit in Poinsett...
Pursuit on I-555 leads to drugs, stolen weapon, arrest
A woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Blytheville, according to...
One killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
The Fitzgerald family hid inside their Florissant, Missouri, home while surveillance cameras...
Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers on Friday cleared the way for state-run health care facilities to require...
Arkansas panel OKs agencies enforcing vaccine requirement
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is offering handgun safety classes before Tennessee's new...
Tennessee bill looks to lower concealed permit carrying age to 18
HOUSE BILL 1603 would require those convicted of first-degree child molestation to wear an...
Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating
You may pay more at the gas pump in the near future.
Experts: Gas prices may rise due to Ukraine, Russia tensions
TN bill could potentially lower concealed carry permit age to 18
TN bill could potentially lower concealed carry permit age to 18