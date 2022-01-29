Energy Alert
Firefighters working apartment fire on Harrisburg Road

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of an apartment complex fire in the 5300 block of Harrisburg Road, according to JFD.

Details were scarce, but the fire was called into the department around 5:35 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area right now.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

