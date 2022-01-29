Kennett starts over in bringing back hospital

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The fight to bring a hospital back continues for Kennett after a group bought the land that housed the former Twin Rivers Medical Center, which closed in 2018.

Kennett City Councilman Bill Palmer said the group’s efforts to revitalize the land were almost nonexistent.

“I don’t know if we irritated the people who were going to build it, but nothing was happening and we couldn’t take that anymore,” Palmer said.

The group had obtained a certificate of need from the state of Missouri, which restricted other hospitals from coming into the area.

Palmer mentioned the certificate of need was lifted Wednesday, Jan. 26, adding that helps his new group “immensely.”

A newly-formed hospital committee that Palmer leads will meet on Monday, Jan. 31 with a hospital of interest to figure out the next steps.

City Clerk Brenda Ellis said the need for the hospital is desperate, with high cases of COVID-19, childbirth, and emergencies.

“We don’t need to have to go 18 miles,” Ellis said, “Sometimes, you don’t have time for that.”

Ellis and Palmer said they both have a personal stake in the fight to bring a hospital in because having one in the past has saved them.

