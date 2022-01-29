One killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Blytheville, according to police.

Officers got a call around 9:30 p.m., Jan. 28 about the crash at the corner of 21st and Marguerite Streets in Blytheville.

Officers found the victim, Shirley Krech, 48, of Blytheville at the scene.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

“It was determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle headed northbound. This matter is still under investigation,” Assistant Police Ricky Jefferson said in a media release.

Jefferson said the case is not being investigated as a hit and run and that the person driving the vehicle stopped after the crash happened.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.