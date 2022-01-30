Energy Alert
AMMC hosts job fair

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday as people went to an area hospital to try to find a job.

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center hosted a job fair at its auditorium in Paragould, with hospital officials talking to people about the opportunities.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, most of the jobs available Saturday were in the medical field but there were also jobs available in security, food service, accounting and the hospital’s business office.

Some of the people who attended the job fair were able to have an on-site interview, with a hospital official saying the opportunities were available throughout the hospital.

“Housekeeping, dietary, security, all the way to clerical and administrative positions. All the way up to nursing positions available, LPN, RN, we have PCT positions available. All across the board, every department,” AMMC Director of Human Resources Kevin Thielemier said.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the hospital can visit their website here.

