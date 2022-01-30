Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/29/22) – Trinitee Jackson registered a monster day for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team with 18 points and 21 rebounds, but it was not quite enough as the Red Wolves dropped a 75-69 outcome to Texas State Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

Behind Jackson’s post presence, A-State (10-11, 3-5 SBC) out-rebounded the Bobcats (10-11, 5-4) 45-31. Her 21 boards is tied the second-most by an A-State player in a single game, matching Shyla Tucker’s 21 rebounds versus Central Florida (Feb. 13, 1991). The Dallas, Texas, native is the first Sun Belt player since 2018 to record 20 or more rebounds with 18 or more points in a game.

Including Jackson, three Red Wolves scored in double figures as freshmen Lauryn Pendleton and Jade Upshaw registered 13 and 12, respectively. The Scarlet and Black have had three or more double-figure scorers in every game this season.

A-State shot 35.7 percent (25-70) from the floor, but went 13-of-16 at the free-throw line for an 81.3-percent clip. Texas State shot 50.9 percent (29-57), while going 9-of-18 (50.0 percent) from deep. The Red Wolves forced 14 takeaways, while only coughing up 11 – just three in the first half.

Ja’Kayla Bowie led the Bobcats with 19 points and 11 boards, as five players scored 10 or more for Texas State. Da’Nasia Hood added 14, while Kennedy Taylor scored 13. Jaeda Reed and Sierra Dickson tallied 13 and 12, respectively.

The Red Wolves came out hot out of the gate, surging ahead to as much as a seven-point lead midway through the first quarter on a Washington layup. The Bobcats managed to cut it to one on a Hood trey before an Upshaw 3-pointer once again made it a two-score margin. Karolina Szydlowska drew a late foul with one second remaining, hitting her foul shots to give A-State a 29-24 lead after the first quarter.

Texas State then out-scored the Red Wolves 23-14 in the second quarter, as a 4-point play by Taylor with 1:22 to go in the half made it a 9-point difference – the Bobcats’ largest lead of the day. A-State clawed back to within two scores when Kiayra Ellis knocked down a short jumper and Upshaw rattled home another trey.

A-State came back early in the third quarter with a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead on a 3-point bucket by Pendleton followed by inside scores by Morgan Wallace and Jackson. Texas State later moved back ahead by seven on a 3-pointer by Hood. Another Jackson score with 2:39 to go was the final score by either team in the period, as Texas State took a 63-57 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jackson helped keep the Red Wolves in it, grabbing eight of her 15 second-half rebounds in the final 10 minutes. After Bowie put the Bobcats up five with 5 minutes to go, free throws by Jackson and Washington cut it back to one with 1:46 remaining. But that would be all A-State could manufacture, with the Bobcats extending their lead out to six in the final seconds to end the contest.

