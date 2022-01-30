Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hope Found NEA educates congregation on human trafficking issue

Hope Found NEA at Awaken Church in Jonesboro
Hope Found NEA at Awaken Church in Jonesboro(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Human trafficking is an underreported crime that could be happening in your backyard, which is why Hope Found NEA is hoping to bring awareness to church congregations.

Co-founder Megan Brown was at Awaken Church Sunday morning, teaching people about the warning signs of human trafficking.

“Traffickers prey on vulnerable populations,” Brown said. “They’re looking for those people to convince that they can solve all their problems and help them make some money.”

The signs that someone is a victim of human trafficking include “change in a person’s behavior, school attendance, their hobbies,” or “their appearance.”

Brown added a lot of victims will have distinct tattoos or they will post “sexually explicit photos” on social media often.

She mentioned more people who know about the signs of human trafficking can lead to higher prevention and more rescues.

In 2021, Hope Found assisted 32 people impacted by human trafficking.

If you see anything that could be a sign of human trafficking, you are encouraged to call 1-877-688-HOPE (4673) or call the police.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest
A man has confessed to killing a woman and two others, dumping their bodies in a shallow grave...
Report: Missing Sharp Co. woman’s body found in Okla. grave
A woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Blytheville, according to...
One killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
A shop building fire Friday evening on County Road 337 near Bono also destroyed a vehicle in...
Fire destroys shop building, vehicle
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Lyon head women's basketball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Tracy Stewart-Lange on Lyon women's hoops 13 game winning streak (1/29/22)
GCT, Manila, Marmaduke, Hillcrest are this week's nominees
Hot Shots of the Week nominees (1/24/22 - 1/29/22)
Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made...
After 22 seasons, is quarterback Tom Brady retiring?
Red Wolves drop to 10-11 overall (3-5 Sun Belt)
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Trinitee Jackson and Lauryn Pendleton Postgame (1/29/22)