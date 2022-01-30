Hope Found NEA educates congregation on human trafficking issue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Human trafficking is an underreported crime that could be happening in your backyard, which is why Hope Found NEA is hoping to bring awareness to church congregations.

Co-founder Megan Brown was at Awaken Church Sunday morning, teaching people about the warning signs of human trafficking.

“Traffickers prey on vulnerable populations,” Brown said. “They’re looking for those people to convince that they can solve all their problems and help them make some money.”

The signs that someone is a victim of human trafficking include “change in a person’s behavior, school attendance, their hobbies,” or “their appearance.”

Brown added a lot of victims will have distinct tattoos or they will post “sexually explicit photos” on social media often.

She mentioned more people who know about the signs of human trafficking can lead to higher prevention and more rescues.

In 2021, Hope Found assisted 32 people impacted by human trafficking.

If you see anything that could be a sign of human trafficking, you are encouraged to call 1-877-688-HOPE (4673) or call the police.

