Polar Plunge helps Special Olympics

A Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Lake Walcott in Greene County. The event was held as a...
A Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Lake Walcott in Greene County. The event was held as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - If you were driving through Greene County Saturday, you may have seen people jumping into Lake Walcott at Crowley’s Ridge State Park.

While the temperatures and water were cold, the work was being done to help raise money for Special Olympics.

A Polar Plunge event was held Saturday at the park.

The annual event not helps the group but gave people a chance to receive three different $1,000 cash prizes.

Skip Schalk, the Area 1 Training Director for Special Olympics, said the Polar Plunge helps people in need.

“We raised over $22,000 today. One of our biggest plunges of the past three to five years, and this plunge benefits all of our coaches and athletes to provide free trainings and events for students and adults with intellectual disabilities,” Schalk said.

According to the Special Olympics Arkansas website, several Polar Plunge events will be held in Region 8 this year.

They include Feb. 5 in Blytheville, Feb. 8 at A-State/Jonesboro, Feb. 19 at Batesville and Feb. 26 in Mountain Home and Searcy.

