Report: Missing Sharp Co. woman’s body found in Okla. grave

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KAIT) - A man has confessed to killing a woman and two others, dumping their bodies in a shallow grave in Oklahoma with the case having ties to a missing person’s case in Sharp County, authorities said Saturday.

The bodies were found Saturday morning in Eldon Hill, Okla.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said Saturday evening that his department received a missing person’s report Jan. 24 from the Highland area.

Counts said investigators with his department began investigating, including putting out a be-on-the-lookout for the person and started hearing word Jan. 28 that the woman, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, may have been dead.

Counts said he contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Tahlequah, Okla. about the situation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment specifically, but cited the sheriff’s statement to a newspaper, the Tahlequah Daily Press, about the case.

The newspaper reported a family member of the missing woman found her dead in a shallow grave.

The Oklahoma authorities got a search warrant and found the suspect, Robert Lewis, at a casino there.

“We interviewed him and he admitted to killing three people and burying them on his property. We held the scene all night and came out this morning (Saturday), and did find two additional people in shallow graves,” Sheriff Jason Chennault told the newspaper.

Lewis was taken into custody in connection with the case, the newspaper reported.

However, Oklahoma authorities were attempting to find out what exactly happened but may have a possible motive could be a drug deal gone bad.

“He admitted to killing all three of them and wouldn’t tell us why,” Chennault told the newspaper.

Authorities did say Lewis contacted a family member while he was at the casino and asked to turn himself in.

