Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/24/22 - 1/29/22)

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Greene County Tech (Jared Noel dishes, Benji Goodman hits game winner)

Our first boys nominee is Greene County Tech. In the final seconds of overtime, Jared Noel kicks, Benji Goodman hits the game winning trifecta. The Golden Eagles beat rival Paragould 65-62 on January 28th.

Manila (Jake Baltimore hits 6 three-pointers)

Our second boys nominee is Manila. Jake Baltimore was red hot outside the arc on January 26th. He hit 6 three pointers and finished with 25 points. The Lions beat Corning 72-26. Manila is 10-1 in 3A-3 play and 16-6 overall.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Marmaduke (Heidi Robinson steal and swish)

Our first girls nominee is Marmaduke. Heidi Robinson steals and heads the other way for the swish. The Lady Greyhounds beat rival Rector 64-57 on January 27th. Marmaduke is 30-2 overall, 12-0 in 2A-3 play.

Hillcrest (Kennedy Brannon buzzer beater)

Our second girls nominee is Hillcrest. With the game tied in the final seconds, Kennedy Brannon gets the offensive rebound and the putback to beat the buzzer. The Lady Screamin Eagles win the Lawrence County Tournament, they beat Hoxie 35-33 on January 29th.

