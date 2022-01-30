Williams Baptist men, Lyon women win in hoops doubleheader in Walnut Ridge

Williams Baptist (Men) 77, Lyon 65

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and then pushed it to a 14-5 lead six minutes into the game. Lyon would scratch and claw the rest of the first half, but they never could cut the Eagles’ lead down to more than four points. Williams took a six-point lead into halftime, but the Scots opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a six point lead over the Eagles. The Eagles would have to scratch and claw their way back. Austin Cluck hit a three-pointer with 11:54 left to make it a two point game, then Jayvon Clark hit a three-pointer a couple of possessions later to give the Eagles the lead back. The Eagles and the Scots would trade a few layups until Braxton Haff hit a three with 6:38 left to give the Eagles a four-point lead. From that point Williams would not surrender the lead and continued to build on it.

Williams shot 39.4% from the field (28-71), 27.6% from the three-point line (8-29), and 68.4% from the free-throw line (13-19).

Jayvon Clark led the team with 14 points off the bench. Rajhon McIntosh was the other Eagle in double figures with 13 points. Jaymes Jackson led the team on the boards with nine, while Shackeel Butters had eight.

Ben Keton scored 23 points and Trenton Bell hit for 21 points to lead the Lyon Scots in an American Midwest Conference loss at Williams Baptist 77-65 on Saturday afternoon.

Bell also had 10 rebounds, while Grant Patterson scored nine points, Erick Koludrovic had seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds and John Paul Morgan had three points and eight rebounds.

Lyon (Women) 77, Williams Baptist 65

Jade Giron scored 19 points, Mari-Hanna Newsom added 15 and Marleigh Dodson scored 12 to lead the Lyon College Scots past host Williams Baptist 77-65 on Saturday afternoon in American Midwest Conference action.

The win improved the Scots to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the AMC standings.

A milestone was also reached by senior forward Katie Turner who had four rebounds to total 501 for her career at Lyon College.

Lyon shot 43.5 percent from the field, 26.7 percent on three-point shots and 67.9 percent on free throws against Williams Baptist. The Scots led 18-10 after the first quarter, outscored Williams Baptist 18-17 in the second period and outscored WBU 24-18 in the third quarter.

Newsom made two three-pointers and a field goal in the first three minutes to give the Scots an 8-2 lead. Later in the first quarter, Giron completed a three-point play. Turner and Dodson made short field goals in the final minute to put Lyon up by eight points.

Turner, Dodson and Byars scored to give the Scots a 24-12 lead early in the second quarter. Halley Wesley and Paige Kelley both scored. Baskets by Giron and Wesley made 36-18 with 4:08 to go before halftime. Giron and Dodson added to the total for a 36-27 halftime lead.

Turner and Dodson put in field goals to start the third quarter and Kristen Baham made a three-pointer to stave off a rally by Williams Baptist. Byars put in a basket, then Giron an d Newsom scored two baskets each for a 55-42 lead. Byars came back to add a three-pointer for a 60-45 Lyon lead after three quarters.

Giron, Dodson, Kelley and Baham made shots and hit free throws during the fourth stanza to keep Williams Baptist from getting any closer than 10 points.

Williams shot 38.6% from the field (22-57), 11% from the three-point line (1-9), and 62.5% from the free-throw line (20-32).

Taylor Freeman led all scorers with 20 points. Also in double figures for the Lady Eagles is Italei Gray with 12, Tristian Richards with 10, and Jhiya Jefferson with 10.

Jefferson led the team on the boards with nine.

