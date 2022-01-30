Energy Alert
Nicest Day of the Week Before Rain & Ice Chances

January 31st, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/31)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today will be the nicest day of the week despite seeing temperatures below freezing this morning. Sunshine and southerly winds push temperatures into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cold setting us up for more nice temperatures on Tuesday. A few showers make things wet at times, though. Better rain chances arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Rain through the day on Wednesday should stay light and scattered. The heaviest rain arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop. Rain starts to change to ice in the Ozarks overnight Wednesday, and by Thursday morning, more ice than rain is expected. Temperatures are key. Freezing rain will ice over elevated surfaces quickly at 30-32 degrees, but freezing rain is more effective with temperatures below 30. Sleet can start to cause issues immediately. Roads are expected to go downhill throughout the day on Thursday. Not much snow is expected with this event. Cold air lingers behind this system into the weekend.

