Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial. The McMichaels have reportedly reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reached a plea deal on hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors negotiated the agreement with Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael.

They are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Arbery’s murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting video of the murder, was not mentioned in the deal.

An attorney for Arbery’s mother says the family is “devastated” by the agreement.

The lawyer called it a “back room deal” and vowed to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest
A man has confessed to killing a woman and two others, dumping their bodies in a shallow grave...
Report: Missing Sharp Co. woman’s body found in Okla. grave
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 31: What you need to know
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to resume for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections