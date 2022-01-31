Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas Sen. Boozman raises $1.1 million for reelection bid

U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final...
U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas’ primary election.((Source: Gray TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas’ primary election.

The two-term senator reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $401,000 in the final three months of last year.

“I look forward to 2022 and earning the support of Arkansans once again to deliver proven conservative results,” Boozman said in a statement released by his campaign.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He faces challenges from fellow Republicans in May’s primary, including former NFL player Jake Bequette and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan. Heath Loftis, a Stuttgart pastor, is also challenging Boozman in the primary.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are running for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat.

Boozman’s running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily won the state in his failed presidential reelection bid, and the state’s top GOP figures including former White House press secretary and gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest
A man has confessed to killing a woman and two others, dumping their bodies in a shallow grave...
Report: Missing Sharp Co. woman’s body found in Okla. grave
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers on Friday cleared the way for state-run health care facilities to require...
Arkansas panel OKs agencies enforcing vaccine requirement
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is offering handgun safety classes before Tennessee's new...
Tennessee bill looks to lower concealed permit carrying age to 18
HOUSE BILL 1603 would require those convicted of first-degree child molestation to wear an...
Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating
You may pay more at the gas pump in the near future.
Experts: Gas prices may rise due to Ukraine, Russia tensions