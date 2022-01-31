Energy Alert
Earthquake in northern Oklahoma felt in multiple states

Shaking from the earthquake in Oklahoma reported as far away as Kansas City and Dallas.
Shaking from the earthquake in Oklahoma reported as far away as Kansas City and Dallas.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDFORD, Okla. (AP) — An earthquake centered near the northwestern Oklahoma city of Medford on Monday had a preliminary magnitude of 4.5, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported shortly after 11 a.m. and was centered about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Medford, not far from the Kansas state line. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Grant County’s emergency management director, Madelline Wheeler.

People across Oklahoma, as well as in Kansas and Arkansas, reported feeling the quake.

The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The strongest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 that was recorded near Pawnee in September 2016.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas extraction. State regulators have directed several producers to close or reduce volumes in some wells after recent quakes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

