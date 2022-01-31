Energy Alert
Electric company in “emergency planning mode” ahead of wintry weather

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative is taking no chances when it comes to possible wintry weather.

Citing information released by the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the company urged its customers to make preparations ahead of a snowy, icy forecast.

According to Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder, rain will change to ice in the...
According to Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder, rain will change to ice in the Ozarks overnight Wednesday. More ice than rain is expected on Thursday.(KAIT-TV)

The NWS said Monday there is a possibility that NAEC’s coverage area could receive 1.5 to 2 inches of snow and sleet, as well as 0.5 inches of ice Wednesday through Friday.

According to Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder, rain will change to ice in the Ozarks overnight Wednesday. More ice than rain is expected on Thursday.

“NAEC is now in emergency planning mode for a significant weather event,” CEO Mel Coleman was quoted as saying in Monday’s news release. “Should this weather trend continue, we will suspend normal operations Tuesday morning and activate storm emergency preparations.”

Coleman said all NAEC personnel will be on hand with additional line and right-of-way crews on standby.

Members who experience an outage should report it to the NAEC dispatch center using the company’s mobile app or by calling 870-895-3221.

Holder, along with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry are keeping a close watch on the approaching wintry weather.

Follow the Region 8 News and the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media for the latest updates:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

