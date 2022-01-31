Electric company in “emergency planning mode” ahead of wintry weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative is taking no chances when it comes to possible wintry weather.

Citing information released by the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the company urged its customers to make preparations ahead of a snowy, icy forecast.

According to Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder, rain will change to ice in the Ozarks overnight Wednesday. More ice than rain is expected on Thursday. (KAIT-TV)

The NWS said Monday there is a possibility that NAEC’s coverage area could receive 1.5 to 2 inches of snow and sleet, as well as 0.5 inches of ice Wednesday through Friday.

Temperature trend for Thursday morning has not been great so far today. 🙃 Confidence in an ice/sleet storm across Region 8 continues to grow. #arwx — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) January 31, 2022

“NAEC is now in emergency planning mode for a significant weather event,” CEO Mel Coleman was quoted as saying in Monday’s news release. “Should this weather trend continue, we will suspend normal operations Tuesday morning and activate storm emergency preparations.”

Coleman said all NAEC personnel will be on hand with additional line and right-of-way crews on standby.

NorthArElectricCoop is now in emergency *planning* mode for a sig winter event. Should this wx trend continue we will suspend normal ops on Tuesday morning and activate storm emergency preparations. More info to come. @NWSLittleRock @KATVToddYak @KY3StormTeam @ryanvaughan #arwx — Mel Coleman (@melfly1) January 31, 2022

Members who experience an outage should report it to the NAEC dispatch center using the company’s mobile app or by calling 870-895-3221.

Holder, along with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry are keeping a close watch on the approaching wintry weather.

