Ex-northern Arkansas judge comes out of retirement to ease the backlog of cases

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Retired Circuit Judge Gordon Webb of Harrison will return to the bench in multiple counties in north Arkansas to help deal with a backlog of cases set for jury trials.

Webb was appointed as a substitute judge in the 14th Judicial District at the request of presiding Judge John Putman.

“The current docket is very congested primarily due to the inability to try jury trials with the continued surges of COVID-19 cases,” said Judge Putman.

The Arkansas Supreme Court made Judge Webb’s assignment on September 7 under its superintending authority over lower courts in the state. The cases Judge Webb will preside on are in Baxter, Boone, and Marion Counties.

”We currently have about 280 something cases,” said Boone County Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris. “With our courtroom, we wanted to take all the precautions that we possibly could to keep all of our jurors to serve a jury trial safe.”

Along with the 284 cases in Boone County, Putman says there are more than 1,800 across the four counties within the district, estimating about 1,600 are likely going to be jury trials.

”I told judge Putman, who for the past 18 years have shared the criminal docket with, that I would be willing to come back and I could be appointed by the chief justice,” said Judge Webb.

With several years at the bench, Webb will assume 21 high-profile cases that will likely take an extended period to try, due to the charges.

”Cases that are more than likely going to require a jury trial, due to the nature of the charge; they’re sex offenses and murder or attempted murder cases,” said Webb, who has served his 18 years on the criminal docket. “I’m glad to help out and get this caseload back to a more normal place.”

Webb could begin his work in March if COVID-19 numbers decline by then.

“With him being able to step in and hear some of those cases, then hopefully we’ll be able to start clearing up our docket,” said Harris.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

