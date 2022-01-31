Energy Alert
Jan. 31: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warmer weather is overspreading Region 8 for the next few days. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Tuesday, but rain chances arrive Tuesday.

Showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but colder air slides in late Wednesday and the precipitation should switch to a wintry mix and continue into Thursday morning.

There are still many questions to answer as we get closer to this storm. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible.

Stay tuned as we fine tune the details.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The omicron surge is winding down in some states. We’ll take a look at what’s next in the fight against COVID-19.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Washington this weekend, promoting computer education for all students.

Human trafficking is an underreported crime that could be happening in your backyard, which is why Hope Found NEA is hoping to bring awareness to church congregations.

Have you been gifted the talent on signing? We’ll tell you how you can use that talent for a good cause.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

