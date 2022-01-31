Winter Storm Expected Wednesday Night and Thursday

Not as cold of a morning sets us up for another nice day! Highs should get back into the 60s in spots that stay sunny, upper 50s for others. Any rain today will be quick and light until later this evening. A rumble of thunder or two could mix in with the heavier rain overnight. Temperatures stay well above freezing until Wednesday evening. Places like Mountain Home and West Plains could see a change from rain to freezing rain or sleet by mid-afternoon Wednesday. By midnight Thursday morning, we’ll likely see most of Region 8 at or below the freezing mark. It won’t take long for roads to become slick as freezing rain and sleet increase overnight. With wind gusts picking up Thursday morning and more ice sticking to power lines, the chance of power outages starts to increase. The more sleet we see, the less chance of power outages. As colder air arrives, we could see a little snow as things come to an end late in the day Thursday. We stay cold into the weekend, but sunshine should help start to melt some of the ice away.

