Police shut down Red Wolf to investigate shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard Monday afternoon after a road rage incident led to gunfire.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 near the intersection of Red Wolf and Highland Drive.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said several callers reported shots fired near Petsmart.

An officer at the scene confirmed that one driver shot at another following a traffic incident.

BREAKING | shots fired on Redwolf Boulevard. No injuries, officer confirmed that one driver shot at another after traffic disagreement. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/BAFlDcZJWs — Griffin DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) January 31, 2022

No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged in the shooting.

Police said they have detained someone in connection to this incident but have not elaborated on whether they will be charged.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.

