Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Stay in the know with Region 8 News email updates

News is always happening, and Region 8 News is always hard at work to provide you up-to-date...
News is always happening, and Region 8 News is always hard at work to provide you up-to-date stories.(WSAW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAIT) - News is always happening, and Region 8 News is always hard at work to provide you up-to-date stories.

To ensure you get the news you want, sign up for our Region 8 News email and have regular updates along with breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Subscribers receive The Daily Digest featuring the day’s top trending stories and the latest weather forecast.

It’s a great, easy way to find out what is happening in Region 8.

Subscribers will also receive breaking news alerts delivered directly to their inbox.

Sign-up is easy, just go to kait8.com/newsletter », enter your email address and we’ll do the rest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest
A man has confessed to killing a woman and two others, dumping their bodies in a shallow grave...
Report: Missing Sharp Co. woman’s body found in Okla. grave
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
Police shut down Red Wolf to investigate shooting