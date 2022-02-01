Arkansas State Bowling finishes 10th at Prairie View Invitational

Among 11 top 20 ranked teams in the 12-team field, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team averaged 200.4 pins and finished 10th at the Prairie View Invitational played at the Bowling International Training and Research Center.

A-State (34-18) ranked sixth in the latest NTCA Poll, closed the event with a 7-6 record in the three-day event. Top-ranked Sam Houston State won the event with an average of 203.8 with Vanderbilt second averaging 207.6 pins. The Red Wolves average of 200.1 pins was seventh among the 12 teams. In Baker best-of-seven matchups Sunday, A-State earned a 4-1 decision against Prairie View A&M, but fell to Tulane 4-3 in the finale.

The Red Wolves return to action next weekend at the Saints Invite in Valley Park, Mo., hosted by Maryville University at Bowlero Lakeside. For the latest on A-State Bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Prairie View Invitational

Day 1 (Baker)

A-State def Youngstown State 998-971 (159-222-215-209-203)

A-State def Sacred Heart 977-855 (188-174-199-191-225)

A-State def Fairleigh Dickinson 1,127-912 (236-214-180-259-238)

Tulane def A-State 1,015-1,013 (247-221-150-212-183)

A-State def North Carolina A&T 1,028-984 (217-158-208-189-256)

Day 2 (Traditional)

Nebraska def A-State 1023-910

Sam Houston State def A-State 1080-872

A-State def Prairie View A&M 1043-911

Vanderbilt def A-State 1008-951

A-State def Louisiana Tech 973-825

McKendree def A-State 990-912

Day 3 (Baker Best of Seven)

A-State 4 – Prairie View A&M 1

Tulane 4 – A-State 3

Total Pinfall

Sam Houston State – 14,064 (203.8)

Vanderbilt – 14,327 (207.6)

Nebraska – 14,095 (204.3)

McKendree – 13,895 (201.4)

Louisiana Tech – 13,444 (200.7)

North Carolina A&T – 12,840 (200.6)

Fairleigh Dickinson – 13,438 (197.6)

Youngstown State – 12,810 (197.1)

Tulane – 13,080 (192.4)

Arkansas State – 13,429 (200.4)

Sacred Heart – 12,777 (187.9)

Prairie View A&M – 11,994 (179.0)

