Arkansas State track & field posts eight personal bests in Louisville

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Eight Arkansas State track and field athletes posted personal-best marks on Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, including six from distance runners.

A-State’s women’s throwers got the day off to a strong start, with Chastery Fuamatu improving her previous best with a throw of 19.50m (63-11.0) to place third in the weight throw. Grace Flowers uncorked a season-best toss of 19.07m (62-6.0), placing fourth. In the men’s weight throw, Aimar Palma Simo hurled a season-best 19.42m (63-8.0) en route to a fifth-place finish.

Gregoire Saury moved up to third all-time in the men’s 3000m, finishing sixth with a time of 8:19.87. In the women’s 3000m, Elizabeth Martin finished in 9:57.18, which is seventh in program history.

Freshman Cheyenne Melvin registered a strong opening mark in the women’s 800m, finishing in 2:10.44 to rank second in school history.

Four of those eight personal bests came in the mile races. Kayla Wade and Sophie Leathers both recorded top-10 marks, finishing in 4:57.62 and 5:04.29. Those marks are good enough for fifth and 10th all-time. On the men’s side, Nathan Herbst (4:17.50) and Brady Pascoe (4:20.14) both clocked personal bests.

Bradley Jelmert closed out the day strong for the Red Wolves, placing third in the men’s pole vault with a personal-best clearance of 5.26m (17-3.0).

In the women’s shot put, Evangelynn Harris tossed a season-best 15.53m (50-11.5), placing second overall, while Grace Flowers placed fourth with a throw of 14.36m (47-1.5).

