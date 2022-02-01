Batesville School District looking toward improvements

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School district has several projects planned, but those plans are in the hands of voters.

On Monday, Jan. 31, we spoke with the Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester about some of those plans, which include more classrooms, a cafeteria, and a kitchen.

He said restructuring the current bonds will help make this happen.

Hester added the district would get a little over $14 million from restructuring its bonds.

Right now, the district has $5 million from the state for more classrooms and a new auditorium, in addition to $3.5 million in elementary and secondary school relief funds for the cafeteria and kitchen.

Before the district can use those funds, it has to meet the criteria, but if it is not used, the money is forfeited.

“We have to have a match to complete this expansion,” Hester said. “So, to get these funds we have to match it with our own funds for the process of what we can do.”

The bond restructure would go for about 30 years, according to Hester, but it could end earlier.

He added that this is not a tax increase for residents. The school board wanted to go with an option that did not increase taxes.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, and election day is Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Batesville Community Center located at 1420 20th Street.

