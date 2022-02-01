Winter Storm Begins Later Tonight

Not that bad this morning as off and on again showers continue. Temperatures in the 50s turn into 40s and 30s later this afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet start as soon as lunch for places like Mountain Home and West Plains. The rest of us don’t see the switch until after dinner. Even as temperatures hit 32 and start to dip below, there may not be a lot of precipitation initially. Freezing rain and sleet chances really increase as we head past midnight into the early hours of Thursday morning. Freezing rain becomes sleet while others stay in freezing rain the whole time. Freezing rain impacts the power grid the most, and sleet will impact the roads but keep power outage concerns low. Some spots in the Ozarks see several inches of snow by the time precipitation stops late Thursday. If there’s good news, its wind gusts seem lower for Thursday and should mostly stay below 30mph keeping extra pressure off the power lines. After this winter storm, the weather looks quiet but cold through the weekend.

