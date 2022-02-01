Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Coroner Dick Pace is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the Craighead-Greene County line.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 near the Highway 69 intersection, south of Paragould.

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49. (Google Maps)

No word yet on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Pace confirmed to Region 8 News that he was at the scene but could not provide any further information.

The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49. (KAIT-TV)

Police hut down the highway, backing up traffic significantly, as rescue crews worked to clear the scene. Northbound traffic was rerouted onto Highway 69.

We will continue to track this story and update it as more details emerge.

BREAKING | car accident at the intersection of highway 69 and highway 49 has traffic stopped. Condition of drivers involved unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/XHmVg0gsO7 — Griffin DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) February 1, 2022

