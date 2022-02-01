Drive-by shooting leads to SUV crashing into home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say what began as someone shooting at a passing vehicle ended with an SUV crashing into a Jonesboro home.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 500-block of Allen Drive at the intersection of Bridge Street.

Police say what began as someone shooting at a passing vehicle ended with an SUV crashing into a Jonesboro home. (Jonesboro Police Dept.)

A witness told officers someone shot at a gray SUV as it drove by, causing the vehicle to crash into the home.

“No one was injured from the actual shots fired,” the Jonesboro Police Department stated in an online release. “However, minor injuries were reported inside the residence as a result of the accident.”

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call JPD at 870-935-5657.

Police say what began as someone shooting at a passing vehicle ended with an SUV crashing into a Jonesboro home. (Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.