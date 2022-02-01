Energy Alert
Feb. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You could see some showers today, better rain chances arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Rain through the day on Wednesday should stay light and scattered. The heaviest rain arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop.

Rain starts to change to ice in the Ozarks overnight Wednesday, and by Thursday morning, more ice than rain is expected.

Temperatures are key. Freezing rain will ice over elevated surfaces quickly at 30-32 degrees, but freezing rain is more effective with temperatures below 30.

Sleet can start to cause issues immediately. Roads are expected to go downhill throughout the day on Thursday.

Not much snow is expected with this event. Cold air lingers behind this system into the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Fire at N.C. fertilizer plant may cause explosion, area evacuated.

Tips to prepare your home for winter weather.

Grocery stores are getting busy ahead of winter weather.

Jonesboro fire leaves family searching for answers.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

