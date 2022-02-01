Greene County Tech & Hillcrest are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/24/22 - 1/29/22)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 1,504 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Greene County Tech

Greene County Tech beat Manila in the boys ballot by 375 votes. In the final seconds of overtime, Jared Noel kicks, Benji Goodman hits the game-winning trifecta. The Golden Eagles beat rival Paragould 65-62 on January 28th.

Girls Winner: Hillcrest

Hillcrest beats Marmaduke in the girls ballot by 473 votes. With the game tied in the final seconds, Kennedy Brannon gets the offensive rebound and the putback to beat the buzzer. The Lady Screamin Eagles win the Lawrence County Tournament, they beat Hoxie 35-33 on January 29th.

