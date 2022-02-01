Energy Alert
Health organizations want you to educate yourself on ovarian cancer

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local health organizations want you to be prepared and know the signs for ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is a disease in which, cancer cells are found inside, or on the outer layer of the ovaries.

There is no simple and reliable screening tests which is why it’s important to learn and recognize the warning signs early.

“The only way to get an accurate test for ovarian cancer is to do a biopsy,” Hope Light Foundation Co-Founder Rudy Bess said. “It requires a gynecological oncologist to remove the area around the suspected area, the growth. Remove the tumor and send it off to a pathologist to make a final determination of whether it is or whether it isn’t a cancerous tumor or cancerous tissue.”

Bess says the biggest problem is the unknown and what to look for.

“In the rural areas especially, there’s a lack of OBGYNs. There’s a lack of gynecological oncologist as they are in the metro areas. And it’s very important for us to get out and communicate awareness to the women.”

Early warning symptoms include abdominal bloating, difficulty eating, increase in urination, abnormal fullness after eating and an increased urge to urinate.

“The problem is a lot of these signs mock gastrointestinal disorders,” Bess said. “As a result, women treat these disorders with over the counter drugs. And they will put it off until the pain becomes unbearable and then they’ll go see their provider. The problem is that most of the ovarian cancers are detected in late stages because of this.

Who are most at risk for ovarian cancer is those with a family history of breast, ovarian or colorectal cancers, women with the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, women who have never had children and women of eastern Europe or Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

Bess said overall that it is important to know the signs and symptoms, it’s important to meet with your family members and find out if they have had ovarian or breast cancer, and if they do that they find a genetic counselor.

“In the rural communities it’s a real problem and they need to know the signs and symptoms,” Bess said. “They need to know about getting diagnosed for ovarian cancer and their heritage because it’s found that about 20-25% of the women diagnosed with ovarian cancer have a heredity tendency in their family to develop the disease. The sad part about it is 73% of the women are normally diagnosed in late stages. That to me should be a real eye opener.”

For more information on ovarian cancer, you can go to http://www.hopelightproject.com/ or call the Southern Seven Health Department or your healthcare provider.

