Jay Simpson named Arkansas State defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator

Former UAB cornerbacks coach Jay Simpson is joining the Arkansas State staff.
Former UAB cornerbacks coach Jay Simpson is joining the Arkansas State staff.(Source: UAB Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the day before National Signing Day and Arkansas State football is making headlines.

Jay Simpson will be the new Red Wolves defensive backs coach & passing game coordinator. On3 was first to report the move.

Simpson spent the last 7 seasons at UAB. He was a graduate assistant in 2016 & 2017, a defensive analyst in 2018, and cornerbacks coach from 2019-2021. The Blazers were top 15 nationally in defense from 2019 to 2021. The Blazers were 8th in the nation in total defense and passing yards allowed in 2019.

He’s the third new assistant on the 2022 Red Wolves staff. Marquase Lovings was hired as running backs coach in December 2021, Vinson Reynolds was hired as defensive line coach earlier this month.

Simpson has Sun Belt experience. He was on the South Alabama staff in 2014 & 2015. Simpson played for the Jaguars from 2009-2011.

