Jonesboro FS John Paul Pickens commits to Arkansas

Jonesboro All-State defensive back John Paul Pickens committed to Arkansas Tuesday morning.
Jonesboro All-State defensive back John Paul Pickens committed to Arkansas Tuesday morning.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Golden Hurricane pipeline to Fayetteville continues.

Jonesboro All-State free safety John Paul Pickens committed to Arkansas Tuesday morning. He gets an opportunity as a preferred walk-on.

JPP had 76 tackles, 4 TFL, and 3 interceptions in 2021. He had offers from A-State, Air Force, Army, and Troy. Pickens earned All-State honors in 2020 and 2021. He would be the third JHS alum on the Hogs 2022 roster, joining Jashaud Stewart and Marco Avant.

