Jonesboro fire leaves family searching for answers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kayleigh Evans and her family have started to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed her stepfathers’ apartment.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, a fire broke out at an apartment complex off Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro.

Evans was sitting in her house when she heard the news and ran to her car as fast as she could.

“You know we just got up here the quickest we could,” Evans said. “All my friends and family to try and be all hands-on deck and try and help out.”

She said thankfully no one was hurt, but all of her stepfather’s belongings were destroyed, leaving him with nothing.

“As of right now no, everything is gone,” Evans said. “You know there is no saving it. If it is not heavily burnt it has smoke damage or had something fall on it.”

Since Saturday, the entire family has worked around the clock to clear out his place to see if they could salvage anything from it.

Evans said it could not have happened to a less deserving person, adding that her stepfather was the kindest man she knew and that she saw him as her true father.

If you are looking to help the Evans family as they set to rebuild, you can donate through their GoFundMe page.

