KAIT Athletes of the Month (January 2022)

The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for January. You nominated 47 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 7,431 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Jayce Couch (Corning basketball)

The January Boys Athlete of the Month is Jayce Couch of Corning. He averages double figures a night for the Bobcats. The sophomore guard landed on the WBU All-Tournament team earlier this season.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Emma Hyslip (Highland basketball & softball)

The January Girls Athlete of the Month is Emma Hyslip of Highland. She suits up in basketball and softball for the Lady Rebels. The junior guard helped Highland reach the quarterfinals in the Kell Classic earlier this month.

You can nominate and vote for the February Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on February 24th.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.