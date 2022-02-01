Man accused of raping child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old Paragould man is behind bars, accused of raping a child.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Monday to charge Chance Totty with 1 count of rape.

According to court documents, Totty confessed he had “sexual activity” with the 13-year-old victim in January after serving them alcohol.

After reviewing the case, Stidham ordered Totty to undergo an evaluation at Mid-South Health Systems, noting that the bond would be set later in open court.

Rape is a Class Y felony in the state of Arkansas. If convicted, Totty could be sentenced to anywhere from 10 years to 40 years or life.

