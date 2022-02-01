Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.(Source: Gray News)
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

The filing in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

All federally recognized tribes will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not sue over opioids. Many tribes have been hit hard by the addiction and overdose crisis across the U.S.

The same companies are nearing the final stages of approval of settlements worth $26 billion with state and local governments across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police shut down parts of Red Wolf Boulevard following reports of shots fired.
One arrested in road rage shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
“NAEC is now in emergency planning mode for a significant weather event,” CEO Mel Coleman was...
Electric company in “emergency planning mode” ahead of wintry weather
Some of the extensive damage from Saturday's fire as the flames blew out the door of the...
Jonesboro fire leaves family searching for answers
Gustavo Gene Mendiola, 34, of Maricopa Arizona was arrested Friday after authorities found...
$1 million meth bust leads to arrest

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
Attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin offers more talks with West to defuse Ukraine tensions
Bridgewater College
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Meteorologist Zach Holder expects the “high-impact storm” to move into Northeast Arkansas...
Winter storm could cause ‘power outages for days’