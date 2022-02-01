‘NEA Sings’ virtual contest to feature local artists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ second-annual ‘NEA Sings’ competition does not yet have a start date, but has a loaded lineup of prizes.

NEA Sings is a virtual music competition for local artists to show off their skills. Registration is open now, and ends Feb. 7.

The competition will be a tournament with two artists facing off at a time until only one remains. The winner of each round will be decided by voters online.

To vote, simply donate a dollar to United Way. Every dollar donated is equal to one vote

Erin Calhoon, director of business development at United Way, said even though the competition is virtual, it’s still a great opportunity for local artists to gain exposure.

“It’s not in front of a live audience but it’s in front of a live social media presence and so a lot of our contestants will gain a following through this,” she said. “It’s really just a fun way to bring everybody together and live united and give back to the community for that.”

The winner will receive a prize package valued at more than $5,000. It includes a $1,000 cash prize; a performance music video produced by Anthem Pictures; a recording session at Back Beat Music; a photoshoot with James Bickham visuals; and a spot to play at the next Downtown Jonesboro Barbeque Fest.

The runner-up will receive a $500 cash prize and professional styling package with Body Indulgence Spa & Boutique.

“This is a really great opportunity for them to get their name out there, win a fun prize package, and get some experience performing,” Calhoon said.

The competition’s bracket will be released ‘soon’ after registration ends. At this time, there is no set start-date for the contest.

For more information or to enter, you can visit their website.

