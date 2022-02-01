Energy Alert
Nonprofit holds Christmas in January event

Attendees were treated to food and coffee from McDonald’s, along with a table of gifts, and ladies from John 3:17 Ministries sang Christmas Carols.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was all about being together for one event in Tuckerman this week.

The nonprofit organization Every Child is Ours held its Christmas in January event on Monday, Jan. 31.

Organizers said the focus of the event was unity, and that everyone, no matter their race or political views, need to come together.

Attendees were treated to food and coffee from McDonald’s, along with a table of gifts, and ladies from John 3:17 Ministries sang Christmas Carols.

Attendees could also get their COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

The event also featured several speakers from local leaders and personalities, including Region 8 News’ own Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. Attendees were also treated with an appearance from jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself.

You can find more information about Every Child is Ours on their Facebook page.

